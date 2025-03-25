Mattel Renews Partnership With Disney, Diversifies Product Offerings

Mattel, Inc. MAT and Disney have partnered over Toy Story since the 1990s. This long-standing partnership receives a boost from the recent announcement surrounding Toy Story's 30th anniversary.



Mattel announced the renewal of a multi-year global licensing agreement with Disney for launching new products in celebration of Toy Story's 30th anniversary and the upcoming release of Toy Story 5 on June 19, 2026.



Post the announcement, MAT stock climbed 1.9% during Monday’s trading hours and 0.8% in the after-hours.

New Offerings From MAT’s Extended Partnership With Disney

Per the agreement, Mattel’s global licensing rights to develop lines of toys for Toy Story have been extended. The product lines include action figures, vehicles, radio control, games and plush.



In 2026, the new Toy Story movie’s release year, Mattel’s Action Figures offering will increase, highlighting key movie moments and characters. The company will also launch a new Toy Story Plush range and Radio Control products, showcasing the essence of classics like the Kerplunk! and much more. MAT’s brand UNO will also roll out Toy Story 5-themed edition cards with a custom rule inspired by the movie.



Additionally, Mattel’s Little People line will merge classic Toy Story characters and scenes, introducing the debut of a new Imaginext lineup.



Besides this, a few of the products honoring Toy Story’s 30th Anniversary are currently available in the market, creating a buzz for the upcoming launches.

Mattel’s Diversified Product Offerings Foster Growth

The company focuses on licensing partnerships, increasing e-commerce penetration and an IP-driven strategy. Through these key business aspects, it is able to deliver diversified offerings, be it toys or entertainment offerings.



In 2025, the company plans to release additional Netflix shows, including Hot Wheels Let’s Race Season 3, a new Barbie animated special and fresh seasons of Thomas & Friends and Polly Pocket. Additionally, Barney’s World will premiere new episodes on Max. Moreover, it will also launch new products tied to major theatrical releases of 2025, including Disney’s Snow White in March and Wicked Part Two in November. With a strengthened position as a licensing partner for major entertainment companies and sports franchises, Mattel anticipates market share gains in the coming periods.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares of this global toy and family entertainment company have gained 14.8% in the year-to-date period, outperforming the Zacks Toys - Games - Hobbies industry’s 11.3% growth. A robust pipeline of new launches, increased demand trends for notable brands and an effective cost-saving program are expected to bolster its trends in the upcoming period.

MAT’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Mattel currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here.



Here are other top-ranked stocks from the Consumer Discretionary sector.



Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. LTH presently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. LTH has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 21.6%, on average. The stock has gained 47.1% year to date.



The consensus estimate for LTH’s 2025 sales and earnings per share (EPS) implies growth of 12.9% and 37.9%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.



WW International, Inc. WW currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. WW has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 88.2%, on average. The stock has dropped 55.1% year to date.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WW’s 2025 sales implies a decline of 2.3% while the EPS indicates a growth of 48.8%, from the year-ago levels.



RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. RICK currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. RICK has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 62.9%, on average. The stock has lost 18.4% year to date.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RICK’s fiscal 2025 sales and EPS indicates an increase of 2.5% and 1,278.8%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Mattel, Inc. (MAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (RICK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

WW International, Inc. (WW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (LTH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.