Mattel recalls Rock 'n Glide soothers after reports of infant deaths

Nivedita Balu Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANIE KEITH

Mattel Inc is recalling Fisher-Price Rock 'n Glide soothers after reports of four infant deaths, the toymaker said on Friday.

June 4 (Reuters) - Mattel Inc MAT.O is recalling Fisher-Price Rock 'n Glide soothers after reports of four infant deaths, the toymaker said on Friday.

The infants aged 11 weeks to 2 months were in the soothers and were reportedly placed on their backs and later found on their stomachs, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said, adding that the deaths occurred between April 2019 and February 2020. (https://bit.ly/3uMVqrb)

Mattel said it was recalling the 4-in-1 Rock 'n Glide Soothers and 2-in-1 Soothe 'n Play Gliders. No fatalities have been recorded in the gliders, the company said.

The company's shares fell about 1% to $20.68.

