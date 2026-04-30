Mattel Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates on Vehicles-Led Net Sales

Mattel, Inc. MAT reported first-quarter 2026 results, with adjusted earnings and net sales beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Revenues improved, while the bottom line fell from the prior-year quarter levels.



The company posted an adjusted loss of 20 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 24 cents by 16.67%. The bottom line declined from an adjusted loss of 2 cents reported in the prior-year quarter.

Mattel, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Mattel, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Mattel, Inc. Quote

Net sales of $862 million topped the consensus mark of $801 million by 7.59% and increased 4% year over year. Gross billings, a key demand indicator in the toy industry, rose 2% year over year in constant currency to $972 million, led by Vehicles' momentum.

MAT Sees International Growth Cushion U.S. Softness in Q1

Segment results reflected a clear geographic split in the first quarter. International net sales rose 15% year over year to $387.0 million, driven by broad-based growth across EMEA, Latin America and Asia Pacific. Management also cited positive consumer demand trends, with global point-of-sale up mid-single digits.



North America remained pressured. Net sales declined 3% year over year to $475.1 million, down from $491.4 million a year ago. Management attributed the softness primarily to U.S. retailer ordering patterns shifting from direct import to domestic shipping, while noting those patterns appear to be stabilizing and expecting the region to return to growth in the second quarter.

Mattel Vehicles Lead Growth as Dolls and ITPS Weaken

Category performance again highlighted Vehicles as the primary engine. Worldwide gross billings for Vehicles increased 17% year over year to $361 million, or 13% in constant currency, supported by continued momentum in Hot Wheels. Management also pointed to double-digit growth for Hot Wheels and Disney and Pixar’s Cars within the Vehicles portfolio.



Other categories trended lower. Dolls gross billings declined 8% year over year to $272 million, primarily due to lower Barbie results, partially offset by Monster High. Infant, Toddler and Preschool gross billings fell 16% year over year to $106 million, reflecting weaker Fisher-Price performance, though Little People delivered double-digit growth. Action Figures, Building Sets, Games and Other increased 21% year over year to $233 million, aided by Games growth (including a partial-quarter contribution from Mattel163), strength in Action Figures tied to owned and partner properties, and continued expansion of Mattel Brick Shop.

MAT’s Q1 Margin Slides on Tariffs, FX & Inflation Headwinds

Profitability deteriorated despite the stronger net sales performance. Adjusted gross margin declined 450 basis points year over year to 45.1%, reflecting a higher cost environment and limited near-term offsets.



Management quantified the year-over-year pressure as 240 basis points from the gross incremental cost of tariffs, 140 basis points from unfavorable foreign exchange and 90 basis points from inflation. Tariff mitigation actions and savings initiatives provided partial relief, but the net impact weighed on gross profit in the quarter. Mattel reiterated its expectation for sequential improvement as the year progresses, with the second quarter still below 50% and stronger margin performance anticipated in the second half.

Mattel’s Expenses Rise With Marketing and Strategic Spend

Operating costs moved higher as Mattel invested in brands and growth platforms. Advertising and promotion expense increased $23.0 million year over year to $92.9 million, reflecting the timing of Easter and the inclusion of Mattel163 expenses.



SG&A also rose as strategic initiatives ramped. On an adjusted basis, SG&A increased $19.0 million to $366.3 million, which management attributed primarily to the company’s strategic investments. Mattel reiterated its plans for approximately $150 million of investments in 2026 to accelerate growth and profitability across self-published mobile games, building sets, DTC, first-party data, and technology and infrastructure. The company also highlighted ongoing progress integrating Mattel163 and pointed to an entertainment slate that includes the global theatrical release of Masters of the Universe on June 5.

MAT’s Cash Flow Weakens on Mattel163 and Buybacks

Cash generation turned negative in the quarter as the company executed on capital allocation priorities. Cash flows used in operating activities totaled $22.9 million, against an inflow of $24.8 million reported in the year-ago period.



Investing activity was also elevated. Cash flows used in investing activities were $143.6 million, primarily tied to cash paid for the Mattel163 acquisition (net of cash acquired) and higher capital expenditures.



Capital spending increased to $65.1 million, resulting in free cash flow of negative $88.1 million. Mattel repurchased $200 million of shares during the quarter and reiterated its target of $400 million in repurchases for 2026, while ending the period with $866 million of cash and equivalents and $2,332.8 million of long-term debt. Inventory was $676.9 million at quarter’s end, a modest increase year over year that management linked to tariff-related costs.

MAT Reaffirms 2026 Outlook as Q2 Shipping Accelerates

Management reaffirmed its 2026 outlook, projecting net sales growth of 3% to 6% in constant currency. The company also expects adjusted gross margin to be approximately 50% for the full year, with sequential improvement through 2026 and stronger performance in the second half.



On a recast basis, Mattel guided to adjusted operating income of $580 million to $630 million and adjusted earnings of $1.27 to $1.39 per share, with an adjusted tax rate of approximately 24%. Management also pointed to top-line acceleration early in the second quarter, supported by stronger shipping trends and expectations that U.S. ordering patterns will stabilize, as the company advances its IP-driven play and family entertainment strategy alongside continued integration of Mattel163.

MAT’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

MAT currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector are GDEV Inc. GDEV, Accel Entertainment, Inc. ACEL and Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. TTWO.

GDEV presently sports a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 262.7%, on average. The consensus estimate for GDEV’s 2026 sales and EPS implies growth of 6.4% and 23.8%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.



Accel Entertainment carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 23.4%, on average.



The consensus estimate for Accel Entertainment’s 2026 sales and EPS implies growth of 5.1% and 15%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.



Take-Two Interactive carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 58.9%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Take-Two Interactive’s 2026 sales and EPS indicates growth of 18.2% and 90.7%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Mattel, Inc. (MAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (ACEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GDEV Inc. (GDEV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.