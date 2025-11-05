Markets
Mattel Prices Public Offering Of $600 Mln Of 5.000% Senior Notes Due 2030

November 05, 2025 — 08:16 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Mattel Inc. (MAT) announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of $600 million aggregate principal amount of 5.000% Senior Notes due 2030. The Notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of the Company and will mature on November 17, 2030.

The Offering is expected to close on or about November 17, 2025.

The company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering, together with cash on hand, to redeem all of its outstanding 3.375% Senior Notes due 2026, and to pay related fees and expenses. This press release does not constitute an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell the Existing 2026 Notes or a notice of redemption under the indenture governing the Existing 2026 Notes.

