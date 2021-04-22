Markets
MAT

Mattel Posts Narrower-than Expected Q1 Loss

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - American toy manufacturer Mattel Inc. (MAT) on Thursday posted first-quarter loss of $115.2 million or $0.33 per share, compared to loss of $210.7 million or $0.61 per share in the same period last year. Adjusted loss per share was $0.10 per share, compared to loss of $0.56 per share in the year-ago quarter. On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $0.35 per share in the quarter. Analysts' estimates usually exclude one-time items.

During the quarter, net sales rose 46 percent to $874.2 million from $594.1 million in the prior-year period, while analysts were looking for revenues of $684.1 million in the quarter.

The company said that worldwide gross billings for dolls were $381 million, up 69 percent from last year, mainly driven by growth in Barbie and American Girl segments.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MAT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular