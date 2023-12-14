Mattel (MAT) Unveils Tie-ups to Develop 'American Girl' Movie

Mattel, Inc. MAT recently announced a collaboration with Paramount Pictures and Temple Hill Entertainment to create a live-action feature film based on the American Girl doll line.

The new project joins Mattel Films' extensive lineup, which includes around 14 live-action movies in the works, such as adaptations of Hot Wheels, Magic 8 Ball, Polly Pocket, Rock ‘Em Sock ’Em Robots and UNO.

American Girl (founded in 1986 by Pleasant T. Rowland) is renowned for its high-quality dolls and bestselling books, fostering creativity, learning and entertainment for children. The brand is dedicated to crafting culturally significant narratives that empower young girls with bravery and self-assurance.

The film adaptation of American Girl is being overseen by individuals from Mattel, Paramount Pictures and Temple Hill. At the same time, Lindsey Anderson Beer (screenplay wrtier and producer) is represented by CAA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, Gang Tyre and Shelter PR. Beer emphasized the dolls' historically accurate backgrounds and intricate stories, ideally suited for cinematic adaptation. Beer anticipates creating a narrative that genuinely delves into the complexities of girlhood in an engaging and authentic manner.

Focus on Entertainment

The company emphasizes capturing the full value of its IP in its business verticals outside the toy aisle. The highly anticipated Barbie movie, which had its official release on Jul 21, 2023, witnessed great success globally. It underscores the potential of Mattel Films and the strides the company has achieved in maximizing the value of its intellectual property.

During the third quarter of 2023earnings call Mattel stated that it is well-positioned to grow its IP-driven toy business and expand its entertainment offering beyond 2023. In pursuit of this goal, the company revealed its collaboration with the Pokémon company, securing a multi-year license renewal for construction sets across all major markets. It emphasized a fresh multiyear deal with Netflix, securing exclusive content rights encompassing three original series. The company announced upcoming new seasons for Thomas & Friends, Polly Pocket and Fireman Sam.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In the past year, shares of the company have gained 11.2% compared with the industry’s growth of 20%.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Mattel currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector include



Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). RCL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 28.3% on average. Shares of RCL have surged 120.4% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCL’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 13.7% and 37.4%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. LYV flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 37.5% on average. Shares of LYV have increased 25.4% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LYV’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 8.1% and 54.6%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



JAKKS Pacific, Inc. JAKK sports a Zacks Rank #1. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 61.8% on average. Shares of JAKK have increased 94.5% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for JAKK’s 2024 sales indicate a rise of 3.5% from the year-ago period’s levels.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mattel, Inc. (MAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (JAKK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.