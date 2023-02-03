Mattel (MAT) to Report Q4 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

Mattel, Inc. MAT is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 8, after the closing bell.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.3% and 0.5%, respectively.

Q4 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 27 cents compared with 53 cents reported in the prior-year quarter. In the past 30 days, earnings estimates for the current quarter have been revised downward by 2 cents. The consensus mark for revenues stands at $1.65 billion compared to the prior year’s reported value, suggesting a decline of 7.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Factors to Note

The company’s fourth-quarter performance might have been dampened by a decline in sales in North America and international sales. We expect North America and international sales to decline 10.9% and 10.2% year over year to $911.8 million and $692.6 million, respectively. The dismal performance of Infant, Toddler, and Preschool (including Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends), Action Figures, Building Sets, Games, Other (primarily Games and Other) and Dolls (including Barbie) categories are likely to have negatively impacted North America sales.

Cost inflation may have negatively impacted the company’s operations due to a rise in raw materials and ocean freight costs, which, in turn, may have weighed on the company’s bottom line in the quarter to be reported. In fourth-quarter 2022, we expect the adjusted gross margin to decline to 46.9% from 49.3% in the prior-year quarter.



However, international sales from Hot Wheels, Lightyear and Jurassic World are likely to aid the company’s results in the quarter to be reported. Favorable pricing actions and incremental realized savings from the Optimizing for Growth program bode well.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Mattel this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat.



Earnings ESP: Mattel has an Earnings ESP of -3.38%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: The company has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



