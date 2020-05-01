Mattel (MAT) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Mattel, Inc. MAT is scheduled to report first-quarter 2020 results on May 5, after the closing bell.

Q1 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter is pegged at a loss of 42 cents, compared with a loss of 44 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. Over the past 30 days, the company’s earnings estimates have been revised upward by a penny. For quarterly revenues, the consensus mark stands at $651.5 million, suggesting a decline of 5.5% from prior-year quarter.

Factors to Note

Dismal worldwide gross sales of Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends Brand are likely to get reflected in the first-quarter results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends Brand gross sales are likely to decline nearly 3.5% to $166 million. Moreover, the company’s Barbie and Hot Wheels Brands gross sales stands at $163 million and $150 million, down 0.6% and 0.7% year over year, respectively. Moreover, softness in North America sales might to have persisted in the quarter to be reported.

High costs and stiff competition from an array of alternative modes of entertainment including video games, MP3 players, tablets, smartphones and other electronic devices are likely to weigh on the first-quarter results.

Mattel, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Mattel, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Mattel, Inc. Quote

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Mattel this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat.

You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Mattel has an Earnings ESP of +1.66% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are some other stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary space that investors may consider, as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to deliver an earnings beat in fourth-quarter 2019.

Vista Outdoor Inc. VSTO has an Earnings ESP of +20.0% and a Zacks Rank #1, at present.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. TTWO currently has an Earnings ESP of +22.99% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. PTON currently has an Earnings ESP of +21.68% and a Zacks Rank #3.

