Mattel (MAT) to Post Q4 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

Mattel, Inc. MAT is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 7, 2024, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 24.1%.

The Trend in Estimate Revision

For the quarter to be reported, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share has remained unchanged at 32 cents in the past seven days. The estimated figure indicates a 77.8% increase from 18 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.

For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at nearly $1.68 billion. The metric suggests an improvement of 19.8% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the quarter to be reported.

Factors to Note

Mattel's fourth-quarter earnings and revenues are expected to increase year over year, driven by a strong product line-up featuring core and licensed brands and lucrative product associations. Also, its emphasis on the IP-driven toy business and the expansion of entertainment offerings are expected to have aided the company’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



The company's performance in the to-be-reported quarter is likely have been boosted by strong contributions from its North America and international segments. Our model predicts total North America and international revenues to rise 19.7% and 14.3% year over year to $918.1 million and $725.7 million, respectively.



We expect North America gross billings to increase 19.7% year over year in the to-be-reported quarter to $839.7 million. Our model predicts international gross billings to increase 15.2% year over year in the to-be-reported quarter to $857.5 million.



The bottom line is likely to have been impacted by higher input cost inflation, unfavorable fixed cost absorption and other supply chain costs. Also, higher severance and restructuring expenses, incentive compensation and pay increases are added concerns. For the quarter to be reported, we expect adjusted other selling and administrative expenses to increase 16.5% year over year to $328.2 million.



However, its ongoing cost-saving program is expected to have partially offset the adverse effects of these headwinds. This includes simplifying its organizational structure and optimizing processes and the supply chain to generate savings across operations. For the fourth quarter, our model predicts adjusted gross margin to expand 360 basis points year over year to 46.6%.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Mattel this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that's not the case here.



Earnings ESP: Mattel has an Earnings ESP of -27.56%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



The company carries a Zacks Rank #3.

