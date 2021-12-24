Mattel (MAT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Mattel (MAT) closed at $20.69, marking a +1.82% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.62% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.55%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the toy maker had lost 7.39% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 3.13%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.87%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Mattel as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Mattel is projected to report earnings of $0.33 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 17.5%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.66 billion, up 1.86% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.12 per share and revenue of $5.32 billion, which would represent changes of +107.41% and +16.04%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Mattel. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Mattel currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Mattel is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 18.47. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.47.

The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MAT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

