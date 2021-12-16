Mattel (MAT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Mattel (MAT) closed at $20.73, marking a +0.19% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.87% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.34%.

Coming into today, shares of the toy maker had lost 8.93% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 9.01%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.7%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Mattel as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Mattel is projected to report earnings of $0.33 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 17.5%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.66 billion, up 1.86% from the year-ago period.

MAT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.12 per share and revenue of $5.32 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +107.41% and +16.04%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Mattel should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Mattel is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Mattel's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 18.47. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.29, so we one might conclude that Mattel is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MAT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

