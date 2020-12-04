Mattel (MAT) Enters Licensing Agreement With PGS Entertainment

Mattel, Inc. MAT entered into a multi-year global licensing agreement with PGS Entertainment for the upcoming animated preschool series Gus – The Itsy Bitsy Knight. The series is produced and owned by Technicolor Animation Productions. The animated preschool series is scheduled to launch in 2021.



Per the agreement, Mattel has the licensing agreement to create a full line of Fisher-Price toys based on the property, including figures, playsets, plush, vehicles and more, which is likely to be launched in 2022.



Nick Karamanos, SVP of Entertainment Partnerships, Mattel, stated, “We look forward to partnering with the PGS team to develop a range of preschool toys that will bring this new property to life and engage kids through play.”



We believe that licensing agreements will continue to drive growth. Last year, Mattel extended its global licensing agreement with Warner Bros. Consumer Products, which licenses the rights for all the intellectual properties in Warner Bros. Entertainment’s. Per the terms of the deal, Mattel will continue to be the toy licensee for DC in the girls, preschool, vehicles, games and novelty toy categories.



In the recent times, toys by themselves seem to have lost their charm and need a story to appear relevant to kids. In this scenario, the success of Barbie might help Mattel build interest for the movies and its merchandise. Additionally, with children shifting toward video games and personal electronic devices, toys and video games related to popular movies and gaming franchisees are doing well.

Price Performance

In the past three months, shares of Mattel have gained 44.1% compared with the industry’s growth of 3%.





Given a strong product line-up, which includes core brands, licensed brands and lucrative product associations, Mattel is well positioned for growth. Owing to its popularity among young boys and girls, the company’s premier brand like Hot Wheels has been the category leader in multiple product segments for several years. Continued strategic investments in the brand are likely to keep enhancing children’s experience with Hot Wheels. The company has also forayed into other consumer product categories such as apparel, fashion and accessories to build the brands.

Mattel, currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Other stocks, which warrant a look in the same space include Activision Blizzard, Inc. ATVI, Glu Mobile Inc. GLUU and JAKKS Pacific, Inc. JAKK.



Activision Blizzard and Glu Mobile have an impressive long-term earnings growth rate of 16% and 15%, respectively.



Shares of JAKKS Pacific have gained 21.1% in the past three months.

