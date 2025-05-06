Mattel Loss Narrower Than Estimates in Q1, Revenues Surpass

Mattel, Inc. MAT reported first-quarter 2025 results, wherein the top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Moreover, both metrics improved year over year.



Mattel plans to raise prices on select toys in the United States as it grapples with rising costs linked to new tariffs imposed by the Trump administration on imports from China and other nations. Despite fast-tracking efforts to shift production away from China, management says price hikes are necessary to offset the impact.



Due to ongoing macroeconomic volatility and shifting U.S. tariff policies, Mattel finds it challenging to forecast consumer spending and domestic sales for the rest of the year, particularly during the holiday season. As a result, the company is holding off on providing full-year 2025 guidance until it gains clearer visibility into market conditions.

Mattel’s Q1 Earnings & Sales Discussion

MAT reported an adjusted loss per share of 3 cents, which was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 11 cents. It reported an adjusted loss of 5 cents in the prior-year quarter. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

Net sales amounted to $826.6 million, which beat the consensus estimate of $800 million by 3.4%. The top line increased 2% on a reported basis and 4% in constant currency (cc) year over year.

Net sales in the North America segment increased 3% year over year on a reported basis and at cc. The International segment’s net sales increased 1% on a reported basis and 5% at cc year over year.



In the North America segment, gross billings increased 4% (as reported and at cc) year over year. This upside was backed by growth in Dolls as well as Action Figures, Building Sets, Games and Other.



Gross billings in the International segment increased 1% on a reported basis and 6% at cc year over year. The uptick was primarily due to a rise in gross billings in the EMEA and Asia Pacific regions.

MAT’s Category-Wise Worldwide Sales

Mattel, through its subsidiaries, sells a broad range of toys. These items are grouped under different categories: Dolls, Infant, Toddler and Preschool, Vehicles and Action Figures, Building Sets, Games and Other.



Worldwide gross billings by Mattel Power Brands increased 3% year over year on a reported basis (and 5% at cc) to $924.2 million. The gross billings for Barbie witnessed a fall of 2% year over year on a reported basis, but were flat at cc.



Gross billings for Hot Wheels increased 4% on a reported basis and 7% at cc year over year. On the other hand, gross billings for Fisher-Price declined 3% on a reported basis and 1% at cc year over year. Gross billings at Other increased 3% and 5% on a reported basis and at cc, respectively, year over year.

Mattel’s Operating Results

During the first quarter, Mattel’s adjusted gross margin was 49.6%, up 130 basis points year over year. Mattel’s gross margin improvement was largely attributed to reduced costs related to inventory management, particularly in areas like product obsolescence and clearance. Additionally, the company benefited from efficiencies gained through its Optimizing for Profitable Growth initiative, though these gains were partially offset by ongoing cost inflation.



Adjusted EBITDA during the quarter was $57.2 million compared with $53.5 million in the prior-year quarter.

Balance Sheet of MAT

As of March 31, 2025, MAT’s cash and cash equivalents were $1.24 billion compared with $1.13 billion at 2024-end. Total inventories at the end of the quarter were $658.4 million compared with $669.3 million at 2024-end.



Long-term debt (as of March 31) of $2.33 billion was approximately on par with the reported value at 2024-end. Shareholders’ equity was $2.13 billion at the end of the quarter.

Mattel’s Zacks Rank

MAT currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



