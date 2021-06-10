Mattel Launches First Fashion Doll Collection Made From Recycled Ocean-Bound Plastic

(RTTNews) - Mattel Inc. (MAT) said that it has unveiled Barbie Loves the Ocean, its first fashion doll line made from recycled ocean-bound plastic. It is in line with its goal to achieve 100% recycled, recyclable or bio-based plastic materials across all its products and packaging by 2030.

The collection includes three dolls whose bodies are made from 90% recycled ocean-bound plastic parts and an accompanying Beach Shack playset and accessories, made from over 90% recycled plastic.

Barbie aims to achieve 95% recycled or FSC-certified paper and wood fiber materials used in packaging by the end of 2021.

