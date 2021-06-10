Markets
MAT

Mattel Launches First Fashion Doll Collection Made From Recycled Ocean-Bound Plastic

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Mattel Inc. (MAT) said that it has unveiled Barbie Loves the Ocean, its first fashion doll line made from recycled ocean-bound plastic. It is in line with its goal to achieve 100% recycled, recyclable or bio-based plastic materials across all its products and packaging by 2030.

The collection includes three dolls whose bodies are made from 90% recycled ocean-bound plastic parts and an accompanying Beach Shack playset and accessories, made from over 90% recycled plastic.

Barbie aims to achieve 95% recycled or FSC-certified paper and wood fiber materials used in packaging by the end of 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MAT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular