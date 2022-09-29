Mattel, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MAT)) market cap declines to US$6.9b but insiders who sold US$1.5m stock were able to hedge their losses

Insiders at Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) sold US$1.5m worth of stock at an average price of US$24.51 a share over the past year, making the most of their investment. The company's market valuation decreased by US$491m after the stock price dropped 6.6% over the past week, but insiders were spared from painful losses.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Mattel

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Roberto Isaias Zanatta, for US$1.3m worth of shares, at about US$24.50 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$19.57). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

In the last year Mattel insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqGS:MAT Insider Trading Volume September 29th 2022

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Mattel insiders own about US$40m worth of shares. That equates to 0.6% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Mattel Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by Mattel insiders. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Mattel. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Mattel and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

