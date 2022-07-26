Mattel, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MAT) Low P/E No Reason For Excitement

Mattel, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MAT) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 7x might make it look like a strong buy right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 16x and even P/E's above 31x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so limited.

Mattel certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings performance might be less impressive moving forward. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

NasdaqGS:MAT Price Based on Past Earnings July 26th 2022

Does Growth Match The Low P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far underperform the market for P/E ratios like Mattel's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 241% last year. However, the latest three year period hasn't been as great in aggregate as it didn't manage to provide any growth at all. So it appears to us that the company has had a mixed result in terms of growing earnings over that time.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the eleven analysts covering the company suggest earnings growth is heading into negative territory, declining 12% each year over the next three years. Meanwhile, the broader market is forecast to expand by 10% per annum, which paints a poor picture.

With this information, we are not surprised that Mattel is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/E has reached a floor yet with earnings going in reverse. There's potential for the P/E to fall to even lower levels if the company doesn't improve its profitability.

The Bottom Line On Mattel's P/E

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of Mattel's analyst forecasts revealed that its outlook for shrinking earnings is contributing to its low P/E. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for Mattel that you need to be mindful of.

