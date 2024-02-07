Mattel Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Mattel Inc. (MAT) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $147.3 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $16.1 million, or $0.04 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Mattel Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $408.8 million or $0.29 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.7% to $1.62 billion from $1.40 billion last year.

Mattel Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $147.3 Mln. vs. $16.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.42 vs. $0.04 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.31 -Revenue (Q4): $1.62 Bln vs. $1.40 Bln last year.

