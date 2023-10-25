Mattel Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Mattel Inc. (MAT) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $146.3 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $289.9 million, or $0.80 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Mattel Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.08 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.86 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.1% to $1.92 billion from $1.76 billion last year.

Mattel Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $146.3 Mln. vs. $289.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.41 vs. $0.80 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.86 -Revenue (Q3): $1.92 Bln vs. $1.76 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.15 - $1.25

