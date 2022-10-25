Mattel Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Mattel Inc. (MAT) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $289.9M, or $0.80 per share. This compares with $795.1 million, or $2.24 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Mattel Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.82 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue held steady at $1.76 billion

Mattel Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $289.9M. vs. $795.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.80 vs. $2.24 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.74 -Revenue (Q3): $1.76 Bln vs. $1.76 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.32 - $1.42

