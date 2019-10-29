Mattel Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Mattel Inc. (MAT) revealed a profit for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $70.6 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $6.3 million, or $0.02 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.8% to $1.48 billion from $1.44 billion last year.

Mattel Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): . vs. . last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.26 vs. $0.18 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.16 -Revenue (Q3): $1.48 Bln vs. $1.44 Bln last year.

