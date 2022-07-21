Mattel Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Mattel Inc. (MAT):

Earnings: $66.4 million in Q2 vs. -$5.5 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.18 in Q2 vs. -$0.02 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Mattel Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.18 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.06 per share Revenue: $1.24 billion in Q2 vs. $1.03 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.42 - $1.48

