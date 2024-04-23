Mattel Inc. Q1 Loss Decreases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Mattel Inc. (MAT) released Loss for first quarter that decreased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$28.3 million, or -$0.08 per share. This compares with -$106.5 million, or -$0.30 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Mattel Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$0.05 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.6% to $809.5 million from $814.6 million last year.

Mattel Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$28.3 Mln. vs. -$106.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.08 vs. -$0.30 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $809.5 Mln vs. $814.6 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.35 - $1.45

