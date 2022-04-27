Mattel Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Mattel Inc. (MAT):

Earnings: $21.5M in Q1 vs. -$112.4 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.06 in Q1 vs. -$0.32 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Mattel Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.08 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.04 per share Revenue: $1.04 billion in Q1 vs. $0.87 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: Adj; $1.42 - $1.48

