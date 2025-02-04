Mattel Inc. Q4 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Mattel Inc. (MAT) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $140.9 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $147.3 million, or $0.42 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Mattel Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.35 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.20 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.6% to $1.646 billion from $1.620 billion last year.

Mattel Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $140.9 Mln. vs. $147.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.42 vs. $0.42 last year. -Revenue: $1.646 Bln vs. $1.620 Bln last year.

