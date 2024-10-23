Mattel Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Mattel Inc. (MAT) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $372.4 million, or $1.09 per share. This compares with $146.3 million, or $0.41 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Mattel Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.14 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.9% to $1.843 billion from $1.918 billion last year.

Mattel Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $372.4 Mln. vs. $146.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.09 vs. $0.41 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.843 Bln vs. $1.918 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.35 - $1.45

