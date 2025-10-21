Mattel Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Mattel Inc. (MAT) revealed earnings for third quarter that Decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $278.4 million, or $0.88 per share. This compares with $372.4 million, or $1.09 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Mattel Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.89 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.06 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 5.8% to $1.736 billion from $1.843 billion last year.

Mattel Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.54 - $1.66

