Mattel Inc. Q2 Profit Retreats

(RTTNews) - Mattel Inc. (MAT) released earnings for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $53.4 million, or $0.16 per share. This compares with $56.9 million, or $0.17 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 5.7% to $1.018 billion from $1.079 billion last year.

Mattel Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.54 - $1.66

