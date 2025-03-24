Mattel Extends Licensing Agreement With Disney For Toy Story's 30th Anniversary And Toy Story 5

(RTTNews) - Mattel, Inc. (MAT) Monday has renewed its multi-year global licensing agreement with Disney to commemorate Toy Story's 30th anniversary and the upcoming release of Toy Story 5 on June 19, 2026.

This agreement extends Mattel's rights to develop Toy Story-themed toys, including Action Figures, Vehicles, Radio Control, Games, and Plush products.

Some anniversary-themed products are already available, with additional Toy Story 5 releases planned for 2025. By 2026, Mattel's Action Figures lineup will expand to feature key movie moments and characters, while a special Toy Story 5-themed UNO edition will introduce a custom rule inspired by the film.

The company will also release new Toy Story Plush toys and Radio Control products to bring memorable scenes to life. Classic games like Kerplunk! and Tumblin' Monkeys will continue collaborations, alongside the launch of Toy Story-themed Little People figures and a new Imaginext range.

Mattel and Disney's Toy Story partnership dates back to the 1990s, spanning three decades of collaboration. In addition to celebrating 30 years of Toy Story, Mattel will mark its own 80th anniversary in 2025, showcasing its long-standing dedication to innovation and creativity in the toy industry.

MAT is currently trading at $20.15 or 1.74% higher on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

