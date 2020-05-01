Mattel Enters Music Licensing Agreement With Warner Music Group

(RTTNews) - Mattel, Inc. (MAT) has entered into a multi-year global music licensing agreement with Warner Music Group's Arts Music division as the sole distributor of Mattel's current catalog of songs. The companies said WMG's division and Mattel will make hundreds of never-before-released songs from its catalog available for the first time. They will collaborate on the creation and distribution of new music.

"Music is an important part of Mattel's DNA, and has been integral to our brands' ability to connect with children of all ages to help them learn and grow," said Fred Soulie, Senior Vice President, Content Distribution and Business Development, Mattel.

