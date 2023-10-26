News & Insights

Markets
MAT

Mattel Drops Despite Improved Quarterly Results

October 26, 2023 — 10:11 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of toy manufacturing and entertainment company Mattel, Inc. (MAT) are falling more than 10% Thursday morning despite reporting improved quarterly results.

Net income for the third quarter declined to $146.3 million or $0.41 per share from $289.9 million or $0.80 per share in the same quarter a year ago. Excluding one-time items, earnings were $1.08 per share.

Net sales also increased 9% to $1.919 billion from $1.756 billion last year.

MAT is at $17.81 currently. It has traded in the range of $15.36 - $22.64 in the last 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MAT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.