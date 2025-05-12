Mattel Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for MAT

In trading on Monday, shares of Mattel Inc (Symbol: MAT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $18.81, changing hands as high as $19.15 per share. Mattel Inc shares are currently trading up about 10.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MAT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MAT's low point in its 52 week range is $13.945 per share, with $22.065 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.95.

