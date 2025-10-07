Mattel And The Museum Of Modern Art Announced 5-year Global Partnership

(RTTNews) - Mattel, Inc. (MAT) and The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) Tuesay announced a five-year global partnership.

This collab brings together a leading toy brand with a leading cultural institution. In celebration of the partnership, Mattel Creations, the company's design-driven, direct-to-consumer platform, will launch its first capsule of seven products inspired by MoMA's collection this holiday season. In addition, Mattel will sponsor The Museum of Modern Art's Samuel and Ronnie Heyman Family Art Lab and its programs.

"This collaboration is more than a product launch, it is a global design partnership," said Nick Karamanos, SVP of Entertainment Partnerships, Mattel. "Through Mattel Creations, we have been reimagining our brands as collectible, design-led experiences. Partnering with MoMA enables us to translate some of the world's most iconic artworks and artists into amazing expressions of culture, design, and storytelling that will resonate with collectors and fans for years to come."

"MoMA has long championed the transformative power of art and design as a catalyst for education and creativity," said Jesse Goldstine, Chief Retail Officer, MoMA. "By joining forces with Mattel Creations, we are inviting a generation of new audiences to experience the Museum's collection in ways that merge contemporary art with creative play and design innovation."

