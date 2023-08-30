Matsumotokiyoshi Holdings (TYO:3088) Price Target Increased by 12.52% to 9,526.80

The average one-year price target for Matsumotokiyoshi Holdings (TYO:3088) has been revised to 9,526.80 / share. This is an increase of 12.52% from the prior estimate of 8,466.85 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7,474.00 to a high of 12,285.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.65% from the latest reported closing price of 8,533.00 / share.

Matsumotokiyoshi Holdings Maintains 1.05% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.05%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.28. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.29%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 202 funds or institutions reporting positions in Matsumotokiyoshi Holdings. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 22.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3088 is 0.21%, a decrease of 25.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.23% to 13,450K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,618K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,616K shares, representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3088 by 7.61% over the last quarter.

TRIGX - T. Rowe Price International Value Equity Fund holds 1,168K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,500K shares, representing a decrease of 28.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3088 by 16.65% over the last quarter.

Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II - Columbia Variable Portfolio - Overseas Core Fund Class 3 holds 1,123K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,303K shares, representing a decrease of 16.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3088 by 7.19% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 957K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 941K shares, representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3088 by 3.28% over the last quarter.

COAVX - Columbia Overseas Value Fund holds 782K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 939K shares, representing a decrease of 20.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3088 by 4.62% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.