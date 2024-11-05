Matsuda Sangyo Boosts Financial Forecast Amidst Jewelry Gains

Matsuda Sangyo Co., Ltd. (JP:7456) has released an update.

Matsuda Sangyo Co., Ltd. has revised its financial forecasts upward for both the first half and the full fiscal year ending in March 2025, citing favorable performance in the jewelry sector and increased selling prices of precious metals like gold and silver. Despite challenges in the electronic devices market, the company anticipates higher net sales and profits, reflecting a strong position in the precious metals business.

