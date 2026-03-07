Matson’s Protected U.S. Shipping Routes and Premium Pacific Service Anchor the Business as Flat Footed LLC Exits Position

Key Points

Flat Footed LLC sold 314,076 shares; estimated trade size of $30.96 million based on quarterly average pricing

Quarter-end position value dropped by $30.96 million, reflecting both share sale and price dynamics

Represents an approximately 3.4% change in Flat Footed LLC's 13F reportable AUM

Post-trade, the fund holds zero shares of Matson, with a reported value of $0

The position previously accounted for 3.8% of fund AUM as of the prior quarter

What happened

According to its SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Flat Footed LLC sold its entire 314,076-share stake in Matson (NYSE:MATX) during the fourth quarter. The quarter-end value of the position decreased by $30.96 million, which includes both the impact of the share sale and changes in the stock price.

What else to know

Flat Footed LLC has fully liquidated its Matson holding.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSE: CNR: $122.77 million (29.3% of AUM)

NASDAQ: DHC: $113.91 million (27.2% of AUM)

As of February 17, 2026, shares of Matson were priced at $165.05, up approximately 12.1% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 2.27 percentage points

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $3.34 billion Net income (TTM) $444.8 million Dividend yield 0.91% Price (as of February 17, 2026) $165.05

Company snapshot

Matson is a leading provider of ocean transportation and logistics services, with a strong presence in Hawaii, Alaska, Guam, and select Asia-Pacific routes. The company leverages its integrated logistics capabilities and expedited shipping to deliver reliable service to diverse commercial and government clients. Its strategic focus on niche markets and operational efficiency underpins its competitive position within the marine shipping industry.

Matson generates revenue through shipping fees, logistics services, and terminal operations across domestic non-contiguous U.S. markets and select international routes.

It provides ocean transportation services, including container shipping, expedited China-U.S. routes, and logistics solutions such as warehousing, freight forwarding, and supply chain management.

Matson serves freight forwarders, retailers, consumer goods companies, automobile manufacturers, and the U.S. military.

What this transaction means for investors

Container shipping is a cyclical business, with profitability rising and falling with freight rates and cargo demand. After several years of unusually strong pricing in global shipping markets, freight rates have largely returned to more typical levels as supply chains stabilized and additional vessel capacity entered service.

Matson occupies a unique position in the industry, with much of its business focused on domestic U.S. trade lanes such as Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam. These routes are governed by the Jones Act, which restricts shipping between U.S. ports to American-built and American-operated vessels, limiting foreign competition. Matson also offers expedited container services between China and the United States, providing faster transit times than standard trans-Pacific shipping. This mix of regulated domestic markets and premium international services gives Matson a distinct earnings profile compared to many global container carriers.

For investors, the key question is whether Matson can sustain profitable freight rates and shipping volumes after the exceptional conditions of the pandemic-era boom. The company benefited from strong trans-Pacific demand and premium pricing on its expedited China service. As global freight markets stabilize, Matson’s earnings will depend on continued cargo demand in its domestic trade lanes and customers’ willingness to pay for faster shipping across the Pacific.

