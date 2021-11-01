Matson's (NYSE:MATX) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

The board of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 2nd of December to US$0.30. This takes the annual payment to 1.3% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

Matson's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. However, Matson's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 32.2%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 9.0% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

NYSE:MATX Historic Dividend November 1st 2021

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from US$1.26 in 2011 to the most recent annual payment of US$1.20. The dividend has shrunk at a rate of less than 1% a year over this period. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Matson has impressed us by growing EPS at 31% per year over the past five years. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

Matson Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Matson (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

