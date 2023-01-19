Matson Slips 7%

(RTTNews) - Matson, Inc. (MATX) shares are sliding more than 7 percent on Thursday morning trade after the provider of ocean transportation and logistics services announced lower year-over-year volume and freight rates and a decline in consolidated operating volume. The company said it expects the fourth-quarter 2022 and the first quarter 2023 challenging.

Further, the company expects the Transpacific marketplace, and business conditions challenging as retailers continue to right-size inventories amidst weakening consumer demand, increasing interest rates, and economic uncertainty.

Currently, shares are at $59.06, down 7.31 percent from the previous close of $63.72 on a volume of 208,677.

