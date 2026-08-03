Matson Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Matson (NYSE:MATX) reported stronger second-quarter results and raised its full-year outlook, citing continued momentum in its China service, resilient consumer demand and a stable Trans-Pacific trading environment.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Matt Cox said the company’s China service was the primary driver of the quarter, with freight rates exceeding management’s expectations amid tight market conditions and demand across e-commerce, garments and electronic goods. Cox said Matson expects performance in the second half of 2026 to exceed the second half of 2025.

“Our differentiated service model continues to perform well as we enter the second half of the year with strong momentum, solid customer demand, and a healthy balance sheet,” Cox said.

Second-Quarter Financial Performance

Consolidated operating income rose $45.9 million year over year to $158.9 million in the second quarter. The increase reflected a $45.4 million rise in ocean transportation operating income and a $500,000 improvement in logistics operating income.

Chief Financial Officer Joel Wine said ocean transportation results benefited primarily from a higher contribution from the China service, partly offset by higher vessel operating expenses, including fuel-related costs. Logistics results improved on higher contributions from freight forwarding and transportation brokerage, while warehousing contributed less than in the prior-year period.

Net income increased 36.6% year over year to $129.4 million.

Diluted earnings per share rose 46.2% to $4.27.

Interest income declined to $5 million from $8 million a year earlier, reflecting a $311 million reduction in the company’s Capital Construction Fund balance over the prior 12 months.

Trailing-12-month cash flow from operations totaled $584.1 million.

Matson returned $307.3 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases over the trailing 12 months. It spent $133.4 million on maintenance capital expenditures, leaving operating cash flow $143.4 million above the combined spending on maintenance capital expenditures, dividends and repurchases.

During the second quarter, Matson repurchased about 0.3 million shares for $67.8 million. Through the first half, it repurchased about 0.7 million shares for $122.2 million. As of June 30, approximately 3.4 million shares remained available under the company’s repurchase authorization. Total debt was $341.3 million at quarter-end, down $9.8 million from the end of the first quarter.

China Service Drives Growth

Container volume in Matson’s China service increased 15.2% year over year in the second quarter, primarily due to significantly higher demand compared with the prior-year period, when Trans-Pacific demand declined following tariffs imposed in April 2025.

Cox said Matson’s CLX and MAX services experienced higher-than-expected freight rates and demand during the quarter. Demand grew in both China and Southeast Asia, supported by e-commerce activity, inventory replenishment and some pull-forward of seasonal goods. Some customers also sought to move cargo ahead of general rate increases, higher fuel surcharges, tariff discussions and uncertainty related to the Iran conflict.

Through July, freight demand on Matson’s CLX and MAX services remained above capacity, and the company expects its China service to operate at or near capacity through the peak season. Management expects fourth-quarter demand to follow a more traditional seasonal pattern than in 2025, when a U.S.-China trade agreement announced in late October helped extend elevated freight demand later into the quarter.

For the full year, Matson expects China-service volume to exceed 2025 levels, based on continued solid U.S. consumer demand and a stable trading environment.

Management also highlighted the expansion of its Southeast Asia network. Cargo from Southeast Asia now accounts for 20% to 25% of weekly China-service volume, substantially higher than at the beginning of 2025. Cox said Matson has developed services in North and South Vietnam and Thailand intended to provide speed and reliability for customers with time-sensitive cargo.

In response to analyst questions, Cox said Matson expects a normal seasonal decline in Trans-Pacific freight volumes after the peak period. He added that the company’s outlook assumes that U.S. and Chinese officials remain interested in maintaining a stable trade environment through year-end and into 2027.

Domestic Lanes, Logistics and SSAT

Matson’s Hawaii container volume declined 1.1% year over year in the second quarter, mainly because of lower general demand. The company expects full-year Hawaii volume to approach 2025 levels, assuming similar economic conditions and stable market share.

The company described Hawaii’s economy as stable, supported by construction activity, federal contracts, Maui wildfire rebuilding and infrastructure investment. Tourist arrivals have improved modestly, although the increase has been led by domestic rather than higher-spending international visitors, Cox said.

Guam container volume increased 4.4% year over year, while Alaska volume declined 2.3%. The Alaska decline reflected lower export seafood volume on the AAX service, partly offset by one additional northbound sailing. Matson expects full-year volume in both Guam and Alaska to be comparable to or approach 2025 levels.

Matson’s SSAT joint venture contributed $4.8 million in the quarter, down $2.5 million year over year due to lower lift volume and higher operating expenses. The company expects SSAT’s full-year contribution to be below the $32.5 million reported for 2025.

Logistics operating income increased $500,000 year over year to $14.9 million. Matson expects full-year logistics operating income to exceed the $44.2 million reported in 2025.

Updated Outlook and Vessel Program

For the third quarter, Matson expects ocean transportation operating income to be approximately 45% above the $147.4 million earned in the third quarter of 2025, driven primarily by the China service. The company expects third-quarter logistics operating income to be modestly above the $13.6 million earned a year earlier and consolidated operating income to rise approximately 45% year over year.

For the fourth quarter, Matson expects ocean transportation operating income to be modestly below the $136 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2025, while logistics operating income is expected to be modestly higher than the prior-year level.

For full-year 2026, Matson now expects ocean transportation operating income to exceed the $455.6 million recorded in 2025, logistics operating income to exceed $44.2 million, and consolidated operating income to surpass $499.8 million.

The company said higher fuel prices related to the Iran conflict had not affected operations or service levels, though it had under-collected fuel costs in the low teens of millions of dollars across its trade lanes at the end of the second quarter. Matson expects to recover those costs by year-end.

Matson maintained its 2026 maintenance and other capital-expenditure forecast of $150 million to $170 million and its expected vessel-construction milestone payments and related costs of $400 million. Its first new Aloha Class vessel, Makua, was approximately 89% complete and is scheduled for delivery in the first quarter of 2027. Malama was 64% complete with expected delivery in the third quarter of 2027, while Makena was 30% complete and targeted for delivery in the second quarter of 2028.

Wine said the new vessels are larger but should have daily operating costs and fuel consumption similar to existing vessels. Matson expects the additional capacity to be incrementally profitable, particularly during the second and third-quarter peak periods.

About Matson (NYSE:MATX)

Matson, Inc (NYSE: MATX) is a U.S.-based provider of ocean transportation and supply chain logistics services with a focus on Pacific trade lanes. The company operates a fleet of container ships that regularly service Hawaii, Alaska, Guam, Micronesia and other Pacific islands, as well as mainland U.S. ports. Matson's ocean transportation segment offers scheduled liner services, expedited shipping options and specialized project cargo handling for industries ranging from retail to heavy machinery.

In addition to its core liner operations, Matson offers ocean transportation services between Asia and the U.S.

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