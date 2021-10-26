Matson (MATX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Matson (MATX) closed at $85.63 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.4% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.18% gain on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the ocean transportation and logistics services company had gained 3.63% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's gain of 4.97% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 2.96% in that time.

MATX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 3, 2021. On that day, MATX is projected to report earnings of $6.53 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 300.61%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.07 billion, up 65.22% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $15.23 per share and revenue of $3.61 billion. These totals would mark changes of +243.02% and +51.3%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MATX should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 13.37% higher. MATX is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, MATX is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.65. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.39.

The Transportation - Services industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.