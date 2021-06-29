Matson (MATX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Matson (MATX) closed at $64.12, marking a -0.08% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.03% gain on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the ocean transportation and logistics services company had lost 0.74% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Transportation sector's loss of 1.77% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 2.12% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MATX as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.21, up 190.79% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $763.84 million, up 45.74% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.10 per share and revenue of $2.97 billion, which would represent changes of +82.43% and +24.51%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MATX. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.44% higher within the past month. MATX currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that MATX has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.93 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.67.

The Transportation - Services industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 35, putting it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

