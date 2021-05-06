Matson (MATX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Matson (MATX) closed at $66.40 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.06% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.82% gain on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the ocean transportation and logistics services company had lost 6.74% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's gain of 4.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.31% in that time.

On that day, MATX is projected to report earnings of $2 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 163.16%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $740.21 million, up 41.23% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.03 per share and revenue of $2.81 billion, which would represent changes of +35.81% and +17.82%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MATX. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.74% higher. MATX currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, MATX is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.03. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.86.

The Transportation - Services industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Matson, Inc. (MATX): Free Stock Analysis Report



