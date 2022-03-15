Matson (MATX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Matson (MATX) closed the most recent trading day at $113.55, moving -1.16% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.14%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.82%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the ocean transportation and logistics services company had gained 34.76% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's loss of 3.13% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.01% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Matson as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Matson to post earnings of $8.23 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 313.57%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.19 billion, up 67.54% from the year-ago period.

MATX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $26.11 per share and revenue of $4.38 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +21.61% and +11.46%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Matson. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 80.63% higher. Matson is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Matson has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.4 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.85, which means Matson is trading at a discount to the group.

The Transportation - Services industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.