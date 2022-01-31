Matson (MATX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Matson (MATX) closed at $97.66, marking a -0.44% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.89% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.75%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the ocean transportation and logistics services company had gained 8.95% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's loss of 5.63% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.36% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Matson as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 17, 2022. On that day, Matson is projected to report earnings of $8.85 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 351.53%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.18 billion, up 69.05% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Matson. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 38.33% higher. Matson is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Matson is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.79. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.58, which means Matson is trading at a discount to the group.

The Transportation - Services industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

