Matson (MATX) Stock Moves -1.99%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Matson (MATX) closed at $82.90, marking a -1.99% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.82%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the ocean transportation and logistics services company had lost 30.5% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 8.98% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.33% in that time.

Matson will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 3, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $8.13, up 308.54% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.18 billion, up 65.45% from the year-ago period.

MATX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $25.95 per share and revenue of $4.36 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +20.87% and +11.08%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Matson should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.63% lower within the past month. Matson is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Matson has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.26 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.71.

The Transportation - Services industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

