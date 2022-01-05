Matson (MATX) Stock Moves -1.61%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Matson (MATX) closed at $89.68, marking a -1.61% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.94% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.39%.

Coming into today, shares of the ocean transportation and logistics services company had gained 6.67% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 5.57%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.72%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Matson as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $5.98, up 205.1% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.03 billion, up 47.05% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Matson. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Matson currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Matson's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.72. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.09.

The Transportation - Services industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

