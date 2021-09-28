Matson (MATX) Stock Moves -1.4%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Matson (MATX) closed at $81.80, marking a -1.4% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.04%.

Coming into today, shares of the ocean transportation and logistics services company had gained 3.66% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 1.87%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.36%.

MATX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, MATX is projected to report earnings of $4.87 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 198.77%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $954.36 million, up 47.92% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $13.43 per share and revenue of $3.4 billion. These totals would mark changes of +202.48% and +42.46%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MATX. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 22.31% higher within the past month. MATX currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, MATX is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.18. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.3, which means MATX is trading at a discount to the group.

The Transportation - Services industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.