Matson (MATX) Stock Moves -0.9%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Matson (MATX) closed at $84.93, marking a -0.9% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.15% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.71%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%.

Coming into today, shares of the ocean transportation and logistics services company had gained 14.97% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 1.23%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.44%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Matson as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 1, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Matson to post earnings of $9.38 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 152.83%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.35 billion, up 54.08% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $29.83 per share and revenue of $4.64 billion, which would represent changes of +38.94% and +18.11%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Matson should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.41% higher within the past month. Matson is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Matson is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 2.87. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.62.

The Transportation - Services industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

