Matson (MATX) Stock Moves -0.48%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Matson (MATX) closed at $91.02, marking a -0.48% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.89% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.17%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the ocean transportation and logistics services company had gained 9.34% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's gain of 1.54% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.79% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Matson as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 17, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $5.98, up 205.1% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.03 billion, up 47.05% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Matson. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Matson is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Matson currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.75. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.19, so we one might conclude that Matson is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Transportation - Services industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

