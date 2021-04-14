Matson (MATX) Stock Moves -0.28%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Matson (MATX) closed at $68.64, marking a -0.28% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%.

Heading into today, shares of the ocean transportation and logistics services company had lost 8.24% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 0.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.07% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MATX as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, MATX is projected to report earnings of $1.81 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1911.11%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $688.3 million, up 33.94% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.49 per share and revenue of $2.62 billion, which would represent changes of +23.65% and +9.92%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MATX. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. MATX currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note MATX's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.54. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.62.

The Transportation - Services industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

