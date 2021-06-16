Matson (MATX) Stock Moves -0.22%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Matson (MATX) closed at $64.07, marking a -0.22% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.54%.

Coming into today, shares of the ocean transportation and logistics services company had gained 2% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 2.39%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.91%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MATX as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.18, up 186.84% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $757.93 million, up 44.62% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.02 per share and revenue of $2.96 billion, which would represent changes of +80.63% and +24%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MATX. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.58% higher. MATX is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, MATX currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.01. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.48.

The Transportation - Services industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

